Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.77.

RY opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,437,000 after buying an additional 1,893,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after buying an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after buying an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

