Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 3,912 Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUAG. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUAG opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

