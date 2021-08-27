Royal Bank of Canada Sells 160,272 Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 52.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,272 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Copper and Gold were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 497.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 678,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the period. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $1.65 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $248.45 million, a PE ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

