Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$143.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$138.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$139.94.

TSE RY opened at C$132.57 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$127.81.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total value of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,732. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

