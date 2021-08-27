RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post sales of $222.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.50 million. RPC posted sales of $116.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $818.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $856.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $967.90 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPC.
RPC stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $796.03 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.14. RPC has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.43.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.
RPC Company Profile
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
