RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.65 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

