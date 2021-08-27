Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,702 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $68,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

