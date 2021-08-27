Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $60.65 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,858 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Datadog worth $60,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,323,000 after buying an additional 1,130,305 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $88,197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,619,000 after buying an additional 1,040,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $103,727.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $134,343.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,436,457 shares of company stock valued at $182,588,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.41. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $139.17. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of -772.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

