Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,573 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of AerCap worth $74,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $46,065,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,538,000 after buying an additional 252,828 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after buying an additional 126,203 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AER opened at $53.99 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.68.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

