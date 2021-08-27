Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 15,960 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $67,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $481.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $490.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

