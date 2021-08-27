Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 187 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.95% of Life Storage worth $79,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI opened at $121.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $122.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.70.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

