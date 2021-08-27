Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 75,715 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,318,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,715 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $62,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,080,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,750,000 after buying an additional 122,350 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,449,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,551,000 after buying an additional 98,086 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

