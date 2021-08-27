Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,821,006 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 94,538 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of Halliburton worth $65,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

