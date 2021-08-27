Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.88.

SBRA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 81,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,364. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.87 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

