SafeMoon Inu (SMI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,663.00

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $10,663.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00135817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00152280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,895.09 or 0.99670380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $490.67 or 0.01000210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.16 or 0.06413295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

