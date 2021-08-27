Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Down to $254.14

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $254.14, but opened at $241.60. Saia shares last traded at $241.16, with a volume of 6,854 shares changing hands.
SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.
The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.95.
In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Saia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
See Also: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.