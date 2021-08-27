Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Down to $254.14

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $254.14, but opened at $241.60. Saia shares last traded at $241.16, with a volume of 6,854 shares changing hands.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Get Saia alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.95.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Saia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.