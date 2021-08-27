Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of Saipem to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saipem has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Saipem stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

