Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 395.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.64% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

