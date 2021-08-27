salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,040. The company has a market capitalization of $248.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.68. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

