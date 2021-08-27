salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $320.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.55.

CRM stock opened at $267.79 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.68. The stock has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 878,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $214,707,000 after purchasing an additional 585,007 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 376,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $91,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

