salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $200.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

