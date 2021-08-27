salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $247.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.68. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.