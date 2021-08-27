salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.
Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $247.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.68. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50.
In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
