salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at BMO Capital Markets

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.68. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.