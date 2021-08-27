salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Raymond James

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.55.

Shares of CRM opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

