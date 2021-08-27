salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $287.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.55.

salesforce.com stock opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

