SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Raised to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SALRF stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.07.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

