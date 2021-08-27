Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

About Sandon Capital Investments

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in equity markets of Australia. It will primarily invest in securities listed on ASX. The firm invests in under-value securities. It follows an activist approach towards investment. Sandon Capital Investments Limited was formerly known as Global Mining Investments Limited.

