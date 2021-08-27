Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 262.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

