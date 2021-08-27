Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,136 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 186,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

