Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 122,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 59,132 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,472,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,944,000 after acquiring an additional 794,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

