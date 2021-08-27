Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 0.9% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,258,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.97.

