Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,225 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $232,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.68. 17,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,498. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.