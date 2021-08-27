Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $370,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.08. 4,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,847. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $108.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.