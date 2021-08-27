Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR) shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$45.28 and last traded at C$44.86. 143,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 445,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Score Media and Gaming from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.59.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$6.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -0.8220388 EPS for the current year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile (TSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

