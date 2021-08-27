Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $60.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.11. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

