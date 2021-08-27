Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.98

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.81, with a volume of 17692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.04.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.11. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

