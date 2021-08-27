Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCTBF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

SCTBF remained flat at $$16.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.44. Securitas has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

