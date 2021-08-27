SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $23,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.