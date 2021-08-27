Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

