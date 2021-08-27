Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,172. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.57.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.