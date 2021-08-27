SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik Sells 10,000 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18.

Shares of SEMR opened at $24.40 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.