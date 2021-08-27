SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik Sells 21,900 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $495,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $24.40 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.