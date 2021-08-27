Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Shares of BABA opened at $165.24 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $449.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.