Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $3.68 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,976,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,889 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

