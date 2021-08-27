Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing stock opened at $217.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.92.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.