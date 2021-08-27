Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.32. 7,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,090. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

