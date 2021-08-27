Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 684 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fortive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Fortive by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Fortive by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

