Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 201 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $95,125,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after buying an additional 57,163 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG traded up $14.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $608.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $637.49. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.27.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

