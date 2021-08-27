Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 3,862 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.59. 72,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.87. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

