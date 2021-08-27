Servcorp Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:SRV)

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Servcorp

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; virtual office services, such as business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services; and co-working and meeting room services.

